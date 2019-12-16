Doris Ann Baird Chinn, 80, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on March 26, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Wayne and Geneva Baird. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and McLean County Fish and Game. She retired after 25 years in management from Fields Packing Company.
Doris is preceded in death by her son, Charlie Chinn; five brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Shirlie Chinn; daughter, Theresa Chinn; two grandchildren, Tonya Nugent, Billy (Jennifer) Clark; four great-grandchildren, Anastasia Clark, Madison Slaton, Ethan Clark, Jordan Clark; sister, Betty Maxberry; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will be in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented