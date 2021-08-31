Doris Ann Basham Millay, 72, of Owensboro, passed into her eternal rest August 28, 2021, with her husband and her daughter by her side. She was born October 4, 1948, in Whitesville, to the late George Stephen and Anna Frances Clark Basham.
Doris was an Owensboro Catholic High School alumni and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a retired employee of the Daviess County Board of Education, where she worked as a school bus driver and monitor for 23 years.
Her compassion for others extended into many of Owensboro’s Catholic community ministries, including but not limited to St. Pius X parish music, scripture studies, Sacristan and Koinonia, Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Renewal, and jail ministry.
She was one of a kind and loved by everyone who met her.
Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Ann Millay Hurst.
Surviving family includes her beloved husband of 54 years, Vincent Millay; her daughter, Christie Millay; her grandchildren, Chace (Emily) Clements, Ethan Clements, Cortney Hurst, and Bailey Hurst; her great-grandchildren, Tinslee Clements, Lilly Clements, Trevor Roberts, and Oden, who is due in November; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Doris loved her family deeply and shared her wisdom, attention, and wonderful affection with each one.
The funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with prayers beginning at 5:30 p.m., and on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3418 US-60 E, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Doris Millay may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
