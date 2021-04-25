Doris Ann Blandford Wright, 57, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with her family at her side. She was born July 16, 1963, to the late James Leo and Betty Ann Keller Blandford.
She was a 1981 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, where she was voted Most School Spirit and Best All Around by her senior class. Her children and her grandchildren were her life. She spent the years raising them, coaching, keeping scorebooks and attending their sporting events. She enjoyed gardening, reading and trips to the beach. She worked at Catherine Spaulding School in the cafeteria and as a kindergarten aide. She also worked at Old National and U.S. Bank.
She is survived by her children, Jonathon (Alex) Wright, Natalie (Brent) Davis, Heath (Abby) Wright and Jared Wright; grandchildren Shelby Wright, her only granddaughter with whom she shared a very special bond, Owen and Jamison Davis, Ares, Leo and Apollo Wright; siblings Doug (Dee Dee) Blandford, Pat Blandford, Phil (Marcia) Blandford, Mark (Sandy) Blandford and Janet (Frank) Cook; and 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
All family members and friends who wish to honor Doris at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
