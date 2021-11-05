Doris Ann Morris, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. She was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Owensboro to the late Nathan and Pearl Scott. Doris enjoyed gardening her flowers and vegetables and would often feed the birds, rabbits and squirrels in her yard. She was a fantastic cook and loved preparing big meals for her family. Doris had a big heart and was kind to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carl Morris; her daughter, Debbie English, and her husband, Wayne; and her sisters, Imogene and Mary Lois.
Doris is survived by her son, Robert Morris; her grandchildren, Adam English and Amy Nugent; and four great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the Rosehill Chapel with Pastor Tim Hall officiating.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Doris Morris may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
