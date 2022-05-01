Doris Ann Rudder passed away at her home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky Thursday. She retired from Bob’s IGA.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn June Matthews and David of Beaver Dam; daughter, Kathy Shelton and Todd of Cromwell; and son, Richard Brown and Doris of Louisville.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Doris Ann Rudder by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfunralhome.com.
Commented