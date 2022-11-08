Doris Ann Sowders, 88, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born July 14, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Lewis and Mary Russelburgh Hagan. Doris loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. She was a member of Whitesville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and her siblings, Catherine Hamilton, Joe, Carl, Arnold, Bobby, and Tommy Hagan.
She is survived by five sons, Melvin Sowders (Dawn), David Sowders (Jo Nell), Robert Sowders (Sylvia), Roy Sowders (the late Kathy), and Byron Sowders; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Donnie Hagan and Ibb Edge; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Whitesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cates Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 3, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
