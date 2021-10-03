Doris Clark Hayden Haragan, 89, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on Dec. 7, 1931, to Virginia Burris and Robert C. Clark Sr.
She graduated from St. Frances Academy in 1950, studied psychology, philosophy, and sociology at Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1975 and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1978 with an M.A. degree in marriage and family. She was in charge of 20 people with a mental health condition in Danville and worked with mental health patients in Jackson. She had a social work equivalency and retired from Green River Comprehensive Care Center. She was a faithful member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Her nine children and numerous grandchildren were the focus of her life, and she rarely missed sending birthday cards to each one every year. Music was the passion of her life; she sang for weddings, choirs like Ecumenical Singers, Brescia Chorale, Madrigal Singers and Sweet Adelines. She was known for her ability to communicate and write. She kept an ongoing record of her 91 high school classmates. She had a great interest in genealogy. Most of all, she wanted to be truly helpful and a peacemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Hayden, married 38 years, the father of her children, in 1989; Raymond J. Haragan in 2005; and Charles Howard in 2020; and her parents; and a grandson, Noah Finley.
Surviving are her nine children, sons Mark (Ettagene) Hayden of Hartford; John Hayden of Pleasant Ridge; daughters Virginia (Eddie) Cook of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Lisa Guinn of Henderson, Stephanie (Mike) Houtchen and Rose (Mark) Reisz of Owensboro, Blaise Poth (Roger Smith) and Anne (Tom) Kandul of Louisville and Jeanne Hayden of Hartford; brother Robert C. (Marie) Clark Jr. of Amissville, Virginia; stepdaughter Brigid Haragan of Annapolis, Maryland; stepson John Haragan of Owensboro; foster children Mary Turner, John Spalding and Herschel Spalding; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one step-great-grandchild on the way; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Doris Hayden Haragan will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
