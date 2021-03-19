NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Doris D. Braun left this world peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Bennett Place Assisted Living in New Albany, Indiana, at the age of 96. She was born May 30, 1924, to Ralph and Devore Bell Dietrich in Henryville, Indiana. Doris graduated from Henryville High School and the Kentucky Baptist Hospital School Nursing. She was a lifelong member of the Henryville United Methodist Church. A loved and valued member of the Henryville Community, she was known to be generous and loving to people and animals alike. She was always surrounded by an adored cat or two. On April 21, 1946, she married Paul L. Braun, her cherished husband of 70 years.
He preceded her in death in 2016. Also preceding her in death were brothers Larry and Lowell Dietrich; and an infant daughter, Joy Denise Braun.
She is survived by daughters Jane (Supamit) Ariwongse of Henryville, Indiana, and Lynn (Dennis) Sollman of Owensboro; grandchildren Lisa (David) Dietrich of Henryville, Indiana, Karen (Jeremy) DuMond of Fulshear, Texas, Aaron Sollman and fiancée Laura McCormick of Nashville, Tennessee, and Allison Sollman and fiancé Jacob Gray of St. Petersburg, Florida; great-grandchildren Lillian and Liam Dietrich of Henryville, Indiana, Evan DuMond of Denton, Texas, Rowan DuMond of Fulshear, Texas, and Rexley Gray of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Cremation had been chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to Kindred Hospice in Jeffersonville, Indiana, or Clark County Animal Shelter, c/o Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson St., Henryville, IN 47126.
