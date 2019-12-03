Doris D. Turner, 80, of, Owensboro, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Maceo. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine Douglas; her husband, John W. Turner and her daughter, Janice L. Turner.
Doris was a member of Center Street Baptist where she served as president of the Mothers Board. She leaves to cherish her memories and mourn the loss of her passing her two granddaughters, Cortney (Philip) Evans and Careen D. Turner; one great-grandson, Micah Evans; four brothers, Robert Douglas, Wilbur (Sherrel) Douglas, Samuel (Karen) Douglas and Randy (Gail) Douglas; four sisters, Mary (Roland) Powell, Willie Mae Howard, Alice Douglas and Mildred (Michael) Graves.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home. Entombment at Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented