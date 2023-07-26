Doris Denton Taylor, 79, of Owensboro, passed away at home Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was born Sept. 24, 1943, to the late Ernest “Jeff” and Karen Canary. She worked as a CNA for over 30 years at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital and Green River Home Health. An active member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, she was involved in choir, Sunday school, VBS, and Monday Night Supper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernie Canary and Maxie Canary.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Stephanie Denton and Michelle (Robert) Young; grandchildren, Ashley (John) Hale, Rachel (Matthew) Hale, and Zachary (Alishia) Young; great-grandchildren, Raiden, Maxwell, Morrison, and Alexander; sister, Ellen (Dudley) Harl; sister-in-law, Bonnie Canary; and lifelong friends, Diane Dearing and Mae Dennison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the “Widow’s Mite” c/o Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
