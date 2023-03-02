CALHOUN — Doris Evans, 72, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Doris Marie Burden was born was born Dec. 2, 1950, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Forest A. and Geneva Riley Burden and was married to Gary Lee Evans July 6, 1991. Doris worked at General Electric in Owensboro and later was a clerk at BG’s Food Mart in Beech Grove. She enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Bruce; by six brothers, Eugene Burden, Gerald Burden, Mervin Burden, Richard Burden, Billy Burden, and Les “Chieco” Burden; and by two sisters, Wilma Williams and Ruth Patterson.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Gary Evans; a son, Tim Bruce of Evansville; a daughter, Carol Bruce of Central City; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Burden of Livermore; and a sister, Margie Haney (Mike) of Whitesville.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Share your memories and photos of Doris at musterfuneralhomes.com.
