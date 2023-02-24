CALHOUN — Doris Evans, 72, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Doris Marie Burden was born Dec. 2, 1950, in McLean County to the late Forest A. and Geneva Riley Burden and was married to Gary Lee Evans July 6, 1991. Doris worked at General Electric in Owensboro and later was a clerk at BG’s Food Mart in Beech Grove. She enjoyed reading, fishing, and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Bruce; six brothers, Eugene Burden, Gerald Burden, Mervin Burden, Richard Burden, Billy Burden, and Les “Chieco” Burden; and two sisters, Wilma Williams and Ruth Patterson.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Gary Evans; a son, Tim Bruce of Evansville, Indiana; a daughter, Carol Bruce of Central City; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Burden of Livermore; and a sister, Margie Haney (Mike) of Whitesville.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Doris’s family from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Doris’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Sunday.
