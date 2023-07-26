Doris F. Madewell, 80, was welcomed home into the arms of the Lord Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a brief, unexpected battle with leukemia. A gifted songstress, she was known for having a home full of music, love, and laughter. Her door was always open as those who loved her would always hear, “Well, come on!” if they asked to visit. She was an adoring homemaker both during and after a career at River Valley Behavioral Health. Her home was always decorated for the current season and smelled delicious. She never turned down a trip to Hobby Lobby! She was “proud as a peacock” of all of her family members and loved them all fiercely. Doris left the world peacefully, having lived a “good, full life”, her own description given in her last days on Earth.
Doris was preceded in death by her oldest son, James “Jimmy” Madewell; parents, Hubert and Eva Brown; brothers, Hubert “Junior” Brown and Ray Lewis Brown; and sisters, Jean Hendrix and Diane Oliver.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Madewell; sister, Anna Lee Morris; brother, Mike (Brenda) Brown; sons, Derrick (Sheila), David (Suzy), and Jeff (Kim); stepdaughter, Kathy; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented