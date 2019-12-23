HARTFORD -- Doris Hagan, 67, of Hartford passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center. She was born on Jan. 16, 1952, in Daviess County to Norma Jean Loyd Lucks and the late J.W. Loyd. Doris retired from the board of education after 18 years where she worked for the school system as a bus driver.
Doris was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, she loved fishing with her grandchildren, playing bingo, and watching hummingbirds.
Along with her mother, Doris is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donnie Hagan; her daughters, Shelly (A.V.) Conway, and Beverly (Randy) Davis; four grandchildren, Andrew Conway, Mary Beth Conway, William Davis, and Brandon Davis; five sisters, Belinda Loyd, Janice (Richard) Bivens, Connie Loyd, Mary Loyd, and Alice (Moye) Gongora; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home with Brother Larry Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
