CALHOUN — Doris Holland Bowling, 84, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022 at PruittHealth — Blythewood in Columbia, South Carolina. Doris Holland was born June 4, 1937 in Rumsey, Kentucky to the late James Dudley and Katherine Virginia Roberts Holland and was married to Ted Robert Bowling May 12, 1966. Doris was a homemaker and earlier retired from General Electric in Owensboro. She was a member of the former Rumsey Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ted R. Bowling, who died January 15, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Garrett Bowling (Heather) of Lexington, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Morgan DuBose (Jeremy), Nathan Bowling and Matthew Bowling all of Lexington; and a sister, Yvonne Cissna (Henry) of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Doris’ family from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Doris’ services will be streamed live on www.mus terfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Doris Bowling family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Doris at muster
