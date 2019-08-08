CANNELTON, Ind. -- Doris J. Butler, 89, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late William T. and Mary Evelyn (Castner) Spahn. Her husband, Harry James "Jim" Butler, and their son, Harry James Butler Jr., also preceded her in death.
A homemaker, Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cannelton and enjoyed bowling with friends at Tell City Bowling Association.
Surviving are her daughters, Vicky Preflatish of Tell City, Indiana, and Janet "Jan" Howard of Owensboro, Kentucky; a brother, Paul Yontz (Barbara) of Steubenville; grandchildren Jim Tate (Rachel), David Tate, Michael Tate (Sue), Sarah Preflatish, Bryan Gaynor (Kelly), Jeff Gaynor and Jamie Howard; great-grandchildren Jennifer Harber (Alex), Tyler Gaynor, Collin Tate, Joshua Gaynor, Shayla Tate, Trevor Winnigham, Emma Gaynor, Jayda Garrison, Jaycie Garrison, Alayna Tate, Adler Tate and Ashton Schraner; and a great-great-grandson, Ashtyn Gaynor.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with burial in New Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
