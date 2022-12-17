GREENVILLE — Doris Jane Cartmill Phillips, 81, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a case manager for human resources in Muhlenberg County.
Survivors: son, Scott Phillips; daughter, Kim (Michael) Mayhall; and brother, Robert Adair (Sarah) Cartmill.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Briar Creek Cemetery, Bremen.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
