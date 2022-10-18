GREENVILLE — Doris Jane Kelly, 82, of Greenville died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born in Greenville November 1, 1939, the daughter of Owen Laster and Texie Wells Laster. She was a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church, was a seamstress working for Cowden and Flynn Industries, and also worked at General Electric in Madisonville. She sang in the church choir, loved old-time western movies, and she was a great fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Brenda Garrett.
She is survived by one son, Bruce Laster of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Chambers of Greenville, Collins Laster of Greenville, and Bryson (Kaleigh) Laster of Louisville; one great-granddaughter, Halen Laster; one sister, Patsy Hopper of Greenville; and one brother, Donous (Marsha) Laster of Shelbyville, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, with Rev. Tommy Wilhite officiating. Burial will follow in Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
