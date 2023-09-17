GREENVILLE — Doris Jane Kimble Howe, 84, of Greenville died Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodland Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Pope.
Service: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Woodland Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
