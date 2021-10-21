Doris Jean Bell Ward, 83, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 15, 1938, in Spencer County, Indiana, to the late Herschel T. and Mary Bridget Hinsey Bell.
She married the love of her life and best friend, Edward Dale Ward, in 1957 in No Creek. She enjoyed farming in her younger years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, working with her flower and loved being with family and friends. She also loved serving her church family whenever she could. She was known as mamaw to many.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward Dale Ward, in 2017; a daughter, Lesa Gayle Ward, in 1967; and a brother, Eddie Bell.
Jean is survived by two sons, Rick (Shelly) Ward of Whitesburg, Georgia and Jeff (Darlena) Ward of No Creek. Jean was blessed with four grandchildren, Nicholas (Alicia) Ward, Jason Ward, Andrew (Hallie) Ward and Sunshine (Joshua) Miller; and 11 great-grandchildren. There were many extended that called her mamaw, and all of these she loved deeply.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford with the Rev. Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in the Buford Community of Ohio County. Family and friends may visit with Jean’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ward.
