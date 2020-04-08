Doris Jean Hagan Knott, 85, of Whitesville died April 6, 2020, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport with the love of her life by her side. She was born March 9, 1935, to the late Jack and Catherine Duvall Hagan. Doris retired from Owensboro National Bank in Whitesville after 40 years of service. She also volunteered in the gift shop at the hospital. She loved flowers, gardening, vacations and camping with her family. She and her husband, Al, were long-time members of St. Mary’s of the Woods Parish, where she enjoyed daily Mass and eating breakfast at Kelly Rae’s afterward.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Jean, and siblings Joy Martin and Betty Barrett.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Aloysius Matthew; sons Mike (Karen) and Steve (Penny), both of Whitesville; and daughters Mary Kaye Keller of Livermore and Shelley Seibert of Owensboro. Their love and faith created 13 grandchildren: Julie, Jessica, Nathan, Natalie, Nicholas, Aaron, Amy, Drew, Alex, Cassie, Brooke, Noah and Reece; and 28 great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild and twin great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Jackie Head, Sue Howard, Nancy Howard, Kay Howard and Tony Hagan; and sisters-in-law Mary Jo Wright and Elnora Knott.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be livestreamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com Thursday at 10 a.m., with private burial at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association.
