Doris Jean Martin, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 15, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Woodrow and Versia Pearson Taylor. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Doris enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching Westerns and soap operas, shopping and decorating her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Dean Taylor; brother Rexel Taylor; sister Mazie Pigg; and a great-grandchild, Brycelynn Taylor.
Survivors include her companion, Mike Goetz; granddaughter Kailee Taylor; daughters Beverly Gillaspie (Jimmy), Rita Anderson (Robert Jr.) and Venita Lloyd; son Joey Martin; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
