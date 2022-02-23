GREENVILLE — Doris Johnson Curry, 88, of Greenville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 21, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family and the assurance of God’s grace.
Doris was born in Beech Creek, on May 5, 1933, the oldest daughter of Loyd and Alma Johnson. Doris graduated from Hughes Kirk High School and Murray State University as a registered nurse. During her career, Doris worked at the Muhlenberg Community Hospital, the medical office at TVA, and taught health occupation students at the Muhlenberg County Vocational School for 24 years. In 1988, Doris was the Vocational Teacher of the Year in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Doris was an active member of Second Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Curry, in 2003 and her brother, Kenneth Johnson.
Doris is survived by her children, Mark, Jeffrey (Tom Ekman), and Susan; four grandchildren, Jason (Whitney) Curry, Christina (Jonathan) Kippler, Derek (Sarah) Ferguson, and Grant (Morgan) Ferguson; four great-granddaughters, Rhyan Curry, Blake Curry, Annabel Ferguson, and Josephine Ferguson; one great-grandson, Preston Ferguson; two sisters, Sue Johnson and Debbie (John) Houghland; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Our family is forever grateful for her wonderful caregivers Margie, Jo, Sheila, Isaac, Rita, Brooklyn, Robin, and Crystal and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Western Kentucky.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, officiated by George Thompson.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to your favorite charity or one of Doris’s, Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center at 615 Opportunity Way, Greenville, KY 42345 or The Jackson Center for Conductive Education at 802 Samuel Moore Pkwy, Mooresville, IN 46158.
