RUSSELLVILLE – Doris “June” Park, 88, of Russellville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was born June 1, 1931, in Beaver Dam, the first daughter to Roscoe and Evelyn Park. June was raised in the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church. She was an elementary school teacher at a variety of different schools including Allen County, Owensboro, Ohio County and Georgia.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Grace Marilyn Marksberry.
June is survived by her brother-in-law, Harvey Marksberry of Russellville; three nephews, Scott (Charlotte) Marksberry, of Owensboro, Clint Marksberry, of Russellville and Alan (Christy) Marksberry, of Lexington; a great-niece, Laura Marksberry; a great-nephew, Carter Marksberry and a very dear friend, Bud Logan Shown.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 302 North Lafayette St., Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Jeremy Ruegg officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Ms. Park’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Doris “June” Park by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
