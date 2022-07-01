LIVERMORE — Doris Kay Hillard, 85, of Livermore died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Kim Peveler, and sister, Peggy Arnold.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Doris’s service will be live-streamed on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy: Doris Kay Hillard Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Doris at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented