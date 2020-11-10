BEECH CREEK — Doris Lavan Kirby, 82, of Beech Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 8:27 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Kirby was born Sept. 16, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She graduated from Drakesboro High School in 1956. She married Lucky Kenneth Kirby in 1957. She worked at Cowden Sewing Factory and Muhlenberg County School System until she retired. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, and was also a member of Eastern Star, Chapter One of Drakesboro. Her interests included family, sun-bathing, fishing, knitting, playing cards with her grandkids, and spending winters in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T.A. and Annie Baxter.
She is survived by her husband, Lucky Kenneth Kirby; children, Jeff (Jackie) Kirby, of Greenville, Tony (Shirley) Kirby, of Beech Creek, and Kami (Jimmy) Swansey, of Central City; grandchildren Kristen (Stuart) Rice, Kayce (Dusty) Miller, Holly Kirby, Amy Kirby, and Brandon Swansey and Kelcey Jones; and great-grandchildren Carver and Sawyer Rice, Piper and Stella Miller, Rachiel Lee, and Jerzee Scisney.
Graveside funeral services for family will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.
Commented