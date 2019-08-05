GRAHAM -- Doris Lee Rolley 77, of Graham, died Aug. 3, 2019, at her residence. She was a med tech at Poplar Grove Nursing Home she was a member of Bards Hill General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Alan Lynn Rolley, and Dennis Lee Rolley; daughters Benita Cobb, and Rebecca Vandiver; and brother, Mike Williams.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday, August 5 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
