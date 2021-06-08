Doris Mae Downing, 95, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home Sunday at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest in Owensboro. She was born February 4, 1926, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Doris was a member of Utica Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Downing and two brothers and a sister.
Survivors include a son, David G. Downing (Bettye) of Knoxville, Tenneessee; two daughters, Ann Hamilton (Charles) of Utica, and Sandra Rearden (Doug) of Whitesville; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at James H Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online messages and condolences may be left at www.davis
