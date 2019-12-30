Doris Mayfield, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 5, 1960, to the late Glendle Lee and Rozella Jones Boyken.
Doris loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Nicole Mayfield; sister, Rhonda Gail Smith; and nephew, Joshua Anthony Tolson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her better half, Ernest Caldwell; daughter, Krystal Dawn Mayfield (Brent Aubrey); sons, Gary Wayne Mayfield Jr, Christopher Dale Mayfield Sr (Kelsey); grandchildren, Robert Todd Lawson Jr. (Jenna), Alyshia Jade Mayfield, Teresa Zaria Nicole Aubrey, Cheyenne Nicole Barr, Brianna Skye Barr, Dallas Scott Jones, Hunter Lee Mayfield, Christopher Dale Mayfield Jr.; and sister, Rose Marie Rich (Rodger); many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences for the family of Doris Mayfield may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
