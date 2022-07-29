SACRAMENTO — Doris N. Arnold, 84, of Sacramento, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:56 a.m. at her residence. Ms. Arnold was born October 14, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and spent much of her time working as a caregiver. She was a member of Neals Chapel General Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Arnold, and her parents, Wilbur Greene and Elizabeth “Dudy” Greene.
She is survived by her son, Terry A. (Tammy) Arnold of Sacramento; brother, Kenneth (Vonda) Green of Sacramento; three grandchildren, Amanda (Jim) Ward, Rebecca Ayn Schroader, and Robin (Mikie) Rogers; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Dale Ward officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented