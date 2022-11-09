Doris Smith, 83, of Owensboro, united with her husband, Melvin J. Smith, Sr. Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was born October 18, 1939, to the late Gertrude Douglas and Stephen Hayden. She was the oldest sister to the late Bertram Riley, Thelma Acton, and William “Bubba” Douglas. Her siblings here to mourn for her are Florence Douglas, Cindy Douglas, and Phillip Douglas, all of Owensboro, and sister-in-law, Gwen Black, of Indianapolis.
Doris was a graduate of Western High School. She was employed at General Electric and retired from Swedish Match after several years of service. Doris was a member of the Eastern Star for several years. She was a dedicated member of 10th Street Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the mother board. She and her late husband were devoted to ministering to the sick and shut-in.
She was a devoted and loving wife to Melvin J. Smith, Sr. before his passing on August 7, 2016. Together they have four children left to cherish her memory, Yulanda Williams (Jacques), Zelda Crenshaw, Melvin J. Smith, Jr. (Beth), and Darice J. Johnson (Jerry); 17 grandchildren, Hon. Shalanda Williams, Jacques Williams II (Whitney), Dr. James Williams, Yasmeen Williams, JaVaughan Williams, Raven Green, Dr. Shavaughn Green, Chardonnay Arkema (David), Cameron Johnson, Christian Johnson, Crystal Graham (Chris), Brandon Reed (April), Cassandra Reed, Melissa Reed, Erica West (Tadd), Jessica Howard, and Talina Keelin; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of close friends.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, November 11, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
