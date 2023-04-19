Doris Voyles Rowe, 93, of Owensboro, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, April 15, 2023, while at Cedarhurst of Owensboro Assisted Living. She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Hancock County to the late Everett and Thelma Arington Voyles. Doris was a lifelong member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church where she was a volunteer for the Friendship House. She retired from the receiving department of SW Andersons in 1985, worked for G.E., and enjoyed watching UK basketball and golf with her husband, Henry. She truly had a selfless Christian heart and was always there to offer any type of assistance needed to family members or her friends.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Henry D. Rowe; brother, Clyde Voyles; sister, Marilyn Reever; and son-in-law, William Durham.
Doris is survived by her son, Robin (Theresa) Rowe of Calhoun; daughter, Randee Durham of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Ethan Rowe (Hye Kyoung), Adrian Rowe (Juan), Christina Lodzik (Jason), Candice Hughes (John), Layla Thompson (Ryan), Matthew Durham (Mariah), Hunter Rowe (Ivy), Carter Rowe (Shayla), and Ross Durham (Caitlyn Cummings); and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Doris will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West 3rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Doris Rowe may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented