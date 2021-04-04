GREENVILLE — Doris Wilcox Robertson, 60, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Ms. Robertson was born in Muhlenberg County on Aug. 19, 1960. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City and a deputy clerk for Muhlenberg County Circuit Court.
Ms. Robertson is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Robertson; son John Keith Robertson; father Harold Wilcox; and brothers Ronnie and Walter Wilcox.
Survivors include her sons, Kenny (Andrea) Robertson and Jarrod (Haley) Robertson; daughter Stacy Taylor; 10 grandchildren, Bryan Robertson, Dustin Robertson, Kristen Jones, Joshua Taylor, Seth Taylor, Quenton Robertson, Brevon Robertson, Hadley Robertson, Mikaylah Robertson and Sloane Robertson; several great-grandchildren; mother Wilma Wilcox; sister Linda Wilcox Hunt; niece Jenifer Hunt; nephew Joshua Hunt; and her beloved dogs, Kona, Lacy, Annie and Maggie.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
