GLASGOW -- Dorman A. Travis, 90, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Glenview Healthcare Center. A native of Daviess County, he was a son of the late Joe and Johnie Ann Read Travis. He was a retired sales supervisor for Field Packing Co.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Norris Travis; one daughter, Susan Travis of Glasgow; one son, David Travis of Owensboro; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Travis of Glasgow; four grandchildren, April, Heather, Amanda and Travis; five great-grandchildren, Katie, Lauren, Morgan, Andy and Camila; one sister, Marlene Henninger of Louisville; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Wayne Travis; two brothers, Ralph Travis and Joe Carroll Travis; and one sister, Wardine Weber.
Services are noon Wednesday, July 31, at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation is after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
