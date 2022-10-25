Dorothy Allgood Vinecke, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Owensboro. She was born March 8, 1926, in Henderson County to the late Bethel and Rosalee Willingham Allgood. Dorothy was a homemaker and member of Audubon Church of the Nazarene. She worked as an Avon Representative for 54 years, had been a Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed volunteering at her children’s schools. Dorothy was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed cooking and bowling, and was a wonderful dancer. She was a very independent lady that loved taking care of others and also loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Dorothy met her husband, who was a Fort Campbell paratrooper, at a New Year’s Eve Dance in 1952 and married him on New Year’s Eve in 1953.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Max Vinecke, March 22, 1990; a daughter, Pat Buchanan, May 19, 2022; a brother, Robert Allgood; and a sister, Kathleen Henderson.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Crowe (Hurshel) of Philpot and Becky Sebree of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Laurie Austin (Dan), Mark Stites (Cindy), Beth Willis (Wayne), and Jamie Holt (Steve); six great-grandchildren, Malarie Beauchamp, Max and Marinda Stites, Erica Wilson (Clint), and Landon and Addy Holt; four great-great-grandchildren, Aadyn, Makston, Berkley, and Raelynn; and a very dear friend, Mildred Smith of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and residents of Cedarhurst for the compassionate care and friendship they gave Dorothy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
