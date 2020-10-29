EVANSVILLE — Dorothy Ann Howell, devoted, fun-loving mother and wife, passed away in her home in Evansville, Indiana, on the evening of Oct. 26, 2020, with family by her side. Doctors removed a malignant tumor nearly a decade ago, but she, being the strong and tenacious woman that she was, decided she had many more years left to give us.
Dorothy, or “Dottie” as she liked to be called, was born Sept. 24, 19?? (she’d never tell) in Owensboro to Samuel and Monta Mae Booth. She was the youngest of her five siblings: Bill Booth (married to Betty), Geraldine Booth Mudd (married to Charlie), Wendall Booth (married to Mary Bryan) and Richard “Dickie” Booth (married to Faye). She was very close to her family, including her 21 nephews and nieces, who were more like a consortium of siblings to her that she both raised and was raised by. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Nazareth Academy in Bardstown and Western Kentucky University. She met Leon Howell while living in Louisville, where she worked as a telephone operator, and they married on Dec. 7, 1974. The two had their first child, Samantha Marie, in 1977, and moved to Palm Springs, California, a year later. Though they rubbed shoulders with high rollers of Sinatra’s circle, the midwest still held their hearts. In 1980, they moved to Evansville to be closer to their families, and there they found their forever home, a calico-brick house being built on a small cul-de-sac amongst cornfields on the east side of the city. That cul-de-sac grew to a large neighborhood and beyond, and so did Dorothy and Leon’s family. They had their second daughter, Beth Ann, in the same year they moved, and their baby daughter, Tracy “Leigh,” four years later. Dorothy put everything into her daughters’ lives, and upheld a lovely and lively home, where the door was always open to neighbors and friends. Many continue to say today that Dorothy was their second mother. She was there for any neighborhood kid who needed care for any reason, and most certainly never let anyone leave the house hungry. She was known most for her cheesy potato casserole and famous chili, which she piled atop spaghetti noodles every Halloween for anyone who blew through, adult or child. She was active — she skied with her family in the winter and played tennis with them in the summer. She loved horseback riding and spent much of her time on her family farm in Kentucky, where Leon kept horses for many years. She also was part of a robust women’s bridge club, who may or may not have cared so much about the cards, but getting together for drinks and laughs was essential. She remained very close with her grade school girlfriends, who gathered frequently for lunches and sleepovers.
Dorothy loved to travel as much as she liked to entertain. The Ralph Lauren restaurant in Chicago knew her by name, and she likewise knew the bartenders, who always had a dirty martini ready for her upon arrival (extra olives stuffed with blue cheese). Both Beth and Leigh ended up in New York City, which became another favorite travel destination of hers. She loved seeing shows on Broadway and frequenting the trendiest of restaurants. One evening, she didn’t hesitate to walk right up to Conan O’Brian, who was in the middle of dinner at Rockefeller Center Rink Bar. She told him her daughter was moving to the city and he needed to get her a job at NBC. Rather than waving her off, Conan stood up and listened to every word, much too intrigued by this woman to eat. And by happenstance or fate or perhaps Conan’s promise that night, Leigh wound up working at NBC just a couple of years later.
And boy, did Dorothy love getting her hair done in the big cities she visited. Certain high-end hairdressers of New York, Chicago and Nashville fell in love with this classy Kentucky spitfire, who just was like no other.
She and Leon traveled with their friends — the Markwells, the Wertzs, the Heinrichs and the Evans. They went to Australia, Turkey, Italy, India, Mexico and Canada. They came to love the sanctuary of the Florida sun every winter.
Dorothy was not just a mother to her three daughters and many of their friends, but also became a “Grammy” — eventually to six grandchildren: Lilly Dillow-Howell, Chris Wolk, J.P. Wolk, Sam Wolk, Korben James and Tallulah James. Her heart and home once again would be full of children, which she loved more than anything.
Dorothy would ultimately be diagnosed with a rare cancer, adenoid cystic carcinoma. Through surgeries and treatments and countless trips to Vanderbilt’s oncology unit over the years, her strength never faltered. She would emerge from radiation treatments only to ask which Nashville restaurant they’d be going to for dinner. Her niece, Debby Booth, who was more often than not in the hospital by her side, witnessed Dorothy transform her feeding tube into a hair tie. There was only one Dorothy. There will never be another, but there are endless stories of hers to tell and share, which is exactly what this classy woman would have wanted her huge network of friends and family to do. With a dirty martini in hand.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Leon; her three daughters; her six grandkids; and her sister-in-law, Mary Bryan.
The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who gave so much love, happiness and support to Dorothy over the years. Particularly her friends, the Heinrichs, the Wertzs, Cindy Evans, Cheryl Alsman, Terri Waltrip and her niece, Debby.
A viewing and Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 South Hebron Ave., Evansville, IN 47714. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Church, 1303 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation to help research and fight Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: https://oralcancerfoundation.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.donate or Holy Rosary Parish, as her faith meant a lot to her: https://hrparish.weshareonline.org/
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemer
