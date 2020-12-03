Dorothy Ann Stevens Davis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Livermore on June 28, 1942, to John and Flora (Scalf) Davis. Dorothy graduated from Livermore High School in 1960 and shortly after moved to Michigan. In 1964, Dorothy graduated from Davenport Business School with a secretarial degree and joined the Michigan Department of Treasury. She worked her way up to a top level executive secretary position in the Bureau of Investor.
From there, Dorothy went to work in the Municipal Employee’s Retirement System working with their investment manager and investing the short term reserves of the fund. There she became the executive director of the fund and guided the legislation to remove the fund from under state government and become an independent entity.
She married Barry Stevens on March 27, 1979, and together they made an amazing team, enjoying each other’s company for the next 41 years. Dorothy and Barry retired on Oct. 1, 1997, and spent the last 22 years enjoying life. She spent summers in Northern Michigan at McCormick Lake and winters at the “Redneck Riviera” of Fairhope, Alabama.
Fortunate to retire early, Dorothy, affectionately called the “Boss” by her husband, was a die-hard country western fan and passed her beautiful singing voice to both of her children. She traveled with family and friends, made exquisite quilts and was a superb cook with her specialties being deviled eggs, southern green beans and banana bread. Parties with friends and family were another favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny (Bub) Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; daughter Angela (Larry) Schmalbach; son Gregory (Sharon) Metzgar; 11 grandchildren, Kristyn, Jessica, Zachary, Madelyn, Selena, Gabriella, Davanee, Alyssa, Sadie, Gracie and Allyana; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Payton and Jack; and sisters Carol Smith, Jewell Boyken, Donna Brown and Linda Coffman.
As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers or donations, do a random anonymous act of kindness in Dorothy’s memory.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home of Grand Ledge, Michigan. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersand
Commented