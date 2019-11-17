Dorothy Armstrong Kirby, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 3, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Elmer Henry and Opal Jenkins Armstrong. Dorothy was highly intelligent and had an incredible work ethic. She worked 18 1/2 years at Ideal Milk Company and retired as a registered nurse from Daviess County Hospital in 1993 after working for over 20 years. She loved her dogs, especially Jackie and Judy, and raised Beagles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Marie Kirby; and siblings William H. Armstrong, Mamie Margaret Armstrong Hines and James E. Armstrong.
She is survived by her nieces, Barbara Grace, Susan D. Armstrong and Carol McGill; nephew Kenneth E. Hines; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Render Armstrong.
A private service was held. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
