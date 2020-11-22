Dorothy Barker Skaggs, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Morgan County to the late James Leonard and Mary Florence Conley Barker. Dorothy loved her family and spending time with them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in the garden, was honest, always told you exactly what she was thinking and kept a close eye on the weather. She was even known as the weather wizard of Philpot.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ora Franklin “Frank” Skaggs; a sister, Alma Fannin; and two brothers, Linvel and George “Ed” Barker.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Dan) Clark; a son, Jerry Franklin (Suzy) Skaggs; four grandchildren, Brittany Skaggs, Devon Wells, James Skaggs and John Franklin (Olivia) Crowe; a great-granddaughter, Rosealynn Hope; and a close family friend, Darrell Crowe.
The service and visitation for Dorothy Skaggs will be private.
The number of those attending the private visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For those attending the private visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Skaggs may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented