HAWESVILLE — Dorothy Boutcher Sweeney, 92, of Hawesville, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Dorothy made a wise choice in professing the truth of God for over 75 years.
Mrs. Sweeney was born in Hancock County to the late Spurgon and Emma Harrison Boutcher of Hawesville. She retired from Hancock County Board of Education, where she was a bus driver.
She was preceded in death by a husband, Jess W. Applegate; son Steve Applegate; two sisters, Faye Socks and Ernestine Nelson; and two brothers, Hugh B. Boutcher and Leroy Boutcher.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Charles E Sweeney; step-grandson Michael J. Sweeney; a sister-in-law, Panky Boutcher; Linda Smith, a longtime friend/caregiver — Dottie thought of Linda as a daughter; and two nephews, Jimmy Boutcher and Gary Nelson.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Commented