CALHOUN — Dorothy Bowlds DePhillips, 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dorothy May English was born Dec. 22, 1940, in McLean County to the late Edward Wesley “Maywood” and Effie Bell Phillips English, was married to Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Bowlds, until his death Sept. 30, 2001, and was married to Joseph Larry DePhillips July 2, 2008. Dorothy was a homemaker and attended Island Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her animals and also enjoyed dancing, playing cards, listening to music, singing, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Larry DePhillips; three sons, Eddie Bozarth (Trudy) of Calhoun, Donnie Bozarth (Gail Carlock) of Utica, and Tony Bozarth (Cathy) of Calhoun; a stepson, Joseph Austin DePhillips (Angie) of Tell City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Jennifer Wahl (Nathan), Jeremy Bozarth, Justin Bozarth (Ceri), Bradley Bozarth, Sarah Bozarth, and Amanda Carroll (Lee); a step-grandson, Michael DePhillips; three great-grandchildren, Shelton Wahl, Vivienne Brewer, and Coen Carroll; and a sister, Patsy Coomes of Calvert City.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Sister Carolyn Erwin officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Dorothy’s family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dorothy’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dorothy Bowlds DePhillips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Dorothy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented