Dorothy Brooks Bennett, 94, of Whitesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Carmel home in Owensboro. Dot was born April 20, 1927, in Whitesville to the late Frank and Gladys Holder Brooks. Dot enjoyed handwork, sewing, crochet and crafts. She designed and altered patterns, often sewing her own designs inspired by things she saw in stores. She was a member of Whitesville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Bennett, in 2003; brothers Frank Brooks Jr., Harold Brooks and Paul Brooks; and a sister, Rose Brooks Crowe.
Dot is survived by her children, Paul (Gwen) Bennett and Dottye (Randy) Howard; four grandchildren, Jacque (Scott) Nalley, Scott (Leslie) Howard, Tabatha (Dari) McGehee and Brooke (Alan) Schroader; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be noon Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
