Dorothy Brown Bowman, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Daviess County to the late William Pat and Myrtle Pate Brown. She retired as a partner at Unique Electric Company and was of the Baptist faith. Dorothy enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard Bowman; daughter Vicki Ann Bowman; and brothers Allen Brown and Willie Brown.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Davis Bowman (Polly Rich); grandchildren Nicholas Davis Bowman and Lindsay Bowman; and great-grandchildren Lily Scalise and Isla Scalise.
There will be no formal funeral service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend thanks to all who visited her and most especially to the staff and caregivers at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest for their patience, kindness and professional care during her illness.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
