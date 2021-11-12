Dorothy Clary McCoy, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. McCoy was born Jan. 13, 1931, in St. Joseph to the late Zelmer “Doc” and Henrietta Haynes. Dorothy had worked at G.E. and then retired from Daramic after 15 years. She enjoyed tending her flowers, traveling and cookouts with the family. Dorothy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Clary; grandsons Bradley Clary and Gavin Roberts; her seven brothers, Tony, Gene, Ray, J.C., Darrell, Bobby and Gerald Haynes.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 18 years, Orville McCoy; two sons, Robert “David” Clary (Linda) and Michael Clary (Judith); and daughter Annette Daffron, all of Owensboro; stepdaughters Belinda Shimada (Melvin) of California and Tambri Junco (George) and Renee Thompson (Tim), both of Lake Malone; 14 grandchildren, Kim Dishman (Eddie), Valarie Roberts, Aaron Clary (Sarah), Danielle Clary (Gary), Justin Daffron and Jade Lynn (Preston); step-grandchildren Aaron Singleton (Jenifer), Ryan Taylor (Laurel), Jennifer Taylor (John), Kristy Brashaw (Chris), Ashley Hancock (Scott), Wesley Calhoun (Jessica) and Travis Thompson; many great-grandchildren; sisters Rose Ann Payne (Danny), Loretta Edge Bailey and Dolina Roby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy McCoy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
