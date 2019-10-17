JOLIET, Ill. — At the age of 87, Dorothy Crowe passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born in Hawesville and has been a Joliet resident for the past 57 years. She married the love of her life, Maxwell, in 1949. Her life was her family and she enjoyed spending as much time together as possible. If family and friends were otherwise engaged, you could find Dorothy sewing and involving herself in all things crafty.
Preceded by her was her husband, Maxwell B. Crowe (2011); her parents; two sisters and three brothers.
Survived by her were her daughter, Patricia “Gayle” (Charles) Stimac of Shorewood; two sons, Dennis (Debbie) Crowe of Evansville, Indiana, and Steve (Joyce) Crowe of North Port, Florida; one brother, Jimmy (the late Patricia) Wettstain of Hawesville; five grandchildren, Kevin (Nora) Crowe, Stephanie (Eric) Snyder, Stacy Crowe, Jason (Nikki) Stimac and Amy Crowe; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Crowe and Carter and Hudson Snyder.
Services for Dorothy E. Crowe were held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet, IL. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park followed. Visitation was held Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice in her memory would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
