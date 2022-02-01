Dorothy D. Seaton Ashley, 96, of Owensboro, left her Earthly home on Monday, January 31, 2022, to join her heavenly family that was waiting to receive her into eternal peace. She was born on February 4, 1925, in Owensboro, to the late Luther & Bess Renfrow Daugherty. Dorothy retired after 16 years from Hillcrest Nursing Home. Her favorite pastimes were her roses, vegetable garden, and canning. She had a green thumb, she could grow anything. She also enjoyed HGTV, Rolling Pin’s coconut long johns, and watching General Hospital daily. We all will miss her fried apple pies she would make for family birthdays, her homemade canned plum and grape jelly, and strawberry jam. We all enjoyed her fried green tomatoes. She loved talking on the phone with her kids and grandkids all over the country until Shannon called. Dorothy was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. She loved socializing and worshiping on Sunday. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Seaton; second husband, James Ashley; two sons, Gene Seaton and Roger Seaton; two sons-in-law, Howard Livingston and Burl Morris; grandson, Bennie Seaton; granddaughter, Connie Masterson; sisters, Martha Lou Gibson, Anna Mae Evans, Nancy Cusey, and Pat O’Connell; and brothers, Barney, Ollie, Wade, Orville, and John Daugherty.
Survivors include her four daughters, Delois Livingston, Doris Morris, Suzy Bokkon (Brett), and Shannon Shaffer (Mark); four sons, Bill Seaton (Sherry), John Seaton (Dianna), Carl Seaton (Sharon), and Donnie “Dingo” Seaton; daughter-in-law, Julie Seaton; 19 grandchildren, Tina (Michael) Filbert, Charles Powell, Janet Higdon (John), Jimmy Masterson (Amanda), Rick Stallings (Tiffany), Shannon Conner (Mike), Mark Shaffer, Jr. (Gentry), Chris Seaton, Eric Seaton (Deanna), Alexandria Gannon (Jack), Garrett Laughton, Amanda Watts (Michael), Jared Seaton, Jacob Seaton (Joni), Jordan Seaton (Teri), Jon-Caleb Seaton (Sara), Angela Dalaq (Tarek), Venus Perez, Hunter Seaton; 31 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nellie Crumpler and Rose Larkin; brother, Bobby Joe Daugherty; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank her neighbors, John and Marla Storm, who have always been there for her; Nikki Hagerman for always spending quality time with her shopping and having lunch; Dubby Schwartz, a special friend; and Jennifer Hinch, her caregiver, for taking such good care of her. They instantly became very special friends. She had the ability to make her feel very special and laugh out loud.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. They showed grace and compassion, to not only Dorothy but to the family that surrounded her during her last days.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
