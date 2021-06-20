ROCKPORT, Ind. — Dorothy Dawson, 95, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Dorothy was a member of Patronville United Methodist Church and the secretary at the Rockport Housing Authority.
Survivors include her children, Max Dawson, John Dawson, Pat Dawson and Jana Grose.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contribution: Alexander Cemetery.
Commented