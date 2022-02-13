Greenville — Dorothy Dean Miller, 90 of Greenville, died Feb. 11, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a homemaker and a member of 2nd Baptist Church in Greenville.
She was survived by her daughter, Rebecca Baugh; grandchildren, Brian (Laura) O’Neal, Kelly (Rodney) Nace, Kevin (Deana) Baugh, Sara (Justin) Crump, A.K. (Ashley) Baugh; daughter-in-law, Pat O’Neal; great-grandchildren, Addie Sparks, Molly Nace, Dylan Baugh, Sydney Nace, Emma Sparks, Sam O’Neal, Austin Baugh and Silas O’Neal.
Funeral Services will be private.
