HARTFORD — Dorothy “Dottie” Coy, 72, of Hartford passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 29, 1950, to the late George E. Grant and Lucy Rhea Dockery Grant.
She was the former co-owner of C & C Hardware, Sunshine Cleaners, and Dockery’s Slaughter. Dottie last worked at Ohio County High School as a custodian, and she retired from there.
Aside from her parents, Dottie is preceded in death by her husband, John Coy, and one sister, Sue Grant.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John (Tony) Coy; daughter, Tonya Coy Decker (Eddie); brother, Mike Grant; grandchildren, Ben Decker, Bethany Cook, Nick Coy, and Jonathan Coy; and great-grandchildren, Jazlynn Marshall, Adalynn Coy, Rylan Houchens, Tyler Cook, Levi Decker, Jett Cook, and “Little” Nick Coy.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Terry Tarrence officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
