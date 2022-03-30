Dorothy Dupont Wright, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. She was born June 14, 1929, in Tell City, Indiana to the late Hillary and Laura Braunecker Gramelspacher. She retired from the telephone company where she worked as an administrator/operator.
Dottie was a member of the Red Hats Society, Telephone Pioneers, and faithfully attended St. Stephen Cathedral. She enjoyed traveling in her spare time and playing a good game of cards. Dottie also loved playing Bingo and especially loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Along with her parents, Dottie is preceded in death by her first husband, Earl J. Dupont; five sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Wright; children, Connie (Scott) Gaddis, JoElla (Mike) Baker, and DeDe (Ron) Anderson; grandchildren, Matt Miller, Nick Miller, Jon Miller, Taylor Brewer, Emily Kern, Natalie Baker, Rob Anderson, and Paige Anderson; stepchildren, Elaine (Gary) Strain, Nancy (Frankie) Stadtlander, Bill (Ruby) Wright, Jr., Cathy (Larry) Wright, and Jenny (Paul) Godward; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Tell City, Indiana. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family would like to especially thank Elaine Strain for her gracious love and care for Dottie.
Charitable donations can be made payable to the Telephone Pioneers. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wright.
